Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.76 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average is $254.73. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

