Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Down 14% This Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $13,021.66 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

