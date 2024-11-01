SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,253,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,115% from the previous session’s volume of 103,132 shares.The stock last traded at $45.45 and had previously closed at $45.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

