Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-$0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.
Amcor Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 9,935,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
Amcor Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
