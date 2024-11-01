Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-$0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 9,935,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

