Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.93 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00006946 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and approximately $32.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,700,418 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,664,144.44697177 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.73016564 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $36,455,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

