Gigachad (GIGA) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $517.96 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05505558 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $8,410,487.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

