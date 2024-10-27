Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.