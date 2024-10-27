Contrasting John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Menzies and Delta Air Lines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines $60.31 billion 0.58 $4.61 billion $6.95 7.79

Profitability

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

This table compares John Menzies and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Menzies N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines 7.46% 36.02% 5.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for John Menzies and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $65.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than John Menzies.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats John Menzies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

