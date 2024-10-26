Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Zynex Stock Up 6.2 %

Zynex stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.54. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at Zynex

In other Zynex news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

