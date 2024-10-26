Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $259.00 at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

MMC stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

