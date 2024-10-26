Country Club Bank Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $207.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.