21,586 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.1 %
DOC opened at $22.29 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.