Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,269. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $485.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

