Songbird Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $86.66 million and approximately $750,462.67 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,057,362,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars.

