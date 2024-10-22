Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,597 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. 4,881,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,551. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

