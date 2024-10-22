JOE (JOE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.86 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, JOE has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $128.83 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

