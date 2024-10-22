iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,124,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 675,383 shares.The stock last traded at $103.90 and had previously closed at $103.94.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after buying an additional 180,975 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 728,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.