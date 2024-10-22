Hofer & Associates. Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hofer & Associates. Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. 2,786,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,928,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

