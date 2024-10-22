Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBAB. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

