Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 294,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 6,592,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,346. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.