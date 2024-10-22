Beldex Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $510.86 million and $11.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.72 or 0.03896378 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00040940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,597,403 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,897,403 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.