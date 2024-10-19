BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCB Bancorp last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

