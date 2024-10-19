Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.