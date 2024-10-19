Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $216.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $215.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.59.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.