AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

