AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
About AirBoss of America
