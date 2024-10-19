Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

