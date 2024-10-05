Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of -162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Information Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

