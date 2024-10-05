BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.80.

BOKF stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

