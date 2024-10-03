Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.50. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

