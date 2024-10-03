Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $93.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of LOGI opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $67.82 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

