Head to Head Contrast: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) versus Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Genprex has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$30.86 million N/A N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics $55,881.00 307.71 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex.

This is a summary of current ratings for Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,930.30%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 442.95%. Given Genprex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Genprex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -318.57% -224.95% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -398.45% -142.16%

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

