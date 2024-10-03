Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

