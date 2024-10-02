W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) versus SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Critical Contrast

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and W. P. Carey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $913.71 million 4.96 -$557.30 million ($8.26) -8.42 W. P. Carey $1.64 billion 8.18 $708.33 million $2.63 23.32

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -19.31% -3.92% -1.60% W. P. Carey 34.83% 6.50% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 2 9 2 0 2.00 W. P. Carey 0 7 2 0 2.22

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $59.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SL Green Realty pays out -36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats SL Green Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

