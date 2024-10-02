StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPSH opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.