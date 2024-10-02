Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Rises By 6.9%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 2,769,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of IBIDF stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.