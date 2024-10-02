Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Rises By 6.9%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 2,769,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of IBIDF stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

