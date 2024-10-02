Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Decreases By 5.2%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,016,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,470.7 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.
