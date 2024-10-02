Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Increases By 5.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

