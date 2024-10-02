Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BRW remained flat at $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 123,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.94.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
