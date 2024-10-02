RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RXO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RXO by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in RXO by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

