Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reduced by Zacks Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

