Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Imerys Stock Performance
Shares of Imerys stock opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.71. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$31.95 and a 12 month high of C$33.46.
About Imerys
