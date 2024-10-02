Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 230,280 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.