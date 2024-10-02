Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of PINS opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
