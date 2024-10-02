Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.