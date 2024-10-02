Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $259.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.38. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

