Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHIL opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

About Benson Hill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 181,917 shares during the period. Builders Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

