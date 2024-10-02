ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASE Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

