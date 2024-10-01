Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Rises By 8.7%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1134 dividend. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.28%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

