Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Grows By 11.4%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,572,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

