Pantheon Infrastructure (PINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on October 25th

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 88.55 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £415.60 million, a P/E ratio of 885.50 and a beta of 0.11. Pantheon Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.40 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.11.
Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile
