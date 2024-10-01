Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of JBL opened at $119.83 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $258,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $5,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

